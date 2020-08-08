Azerbaijani president congratulates Singaporean counterpart

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to his Singaporean counterpart Madame Halimah Yacob.

“It is on the occasion of the national holiday of your country that on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan I wish to offer my most cordial congratulations and best wishes to you and the friendly people of Singapore,” President Aliyev said in his message.

The head of state noted that the present level of Azerbaijan-Singapore relations and cooperation within the international bodies, particularly, the Non-Aligned Movement is gratifying.

“On this notable day, I wish strong health and happiness to you, and everlasting prosperity to your people,” President Aliyev added.

News.Az