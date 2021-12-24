Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev marks his birthday anniversary

+ ↺ − 16 px

Today, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev marks his 60th birthday anniversary.

Ilham Aliyev was born in Baku on December 24, 1961. He entered the Moscow State University of International Relations (MGIMO) in 1977 and graduated in 1982. Upon his graduation, Ilham Aliyev continued his education as a postgraduate student at MGIMO and received a Ph.D. degree in history in 1985.

He taught at the Moscow State University of International Relations between 1985-1990. From 1991 to 1994 Ilham Aliyev was involved in the private business sector, heading a number of industrial-commercial enterprises.

He was vice president, and later the first vice president of Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR from 1994 to 2003. He was actively involved in the implementation of then-President Heydar Aliyev's oil strategy.

Ilham Aliyev was twice elected to the Milli Majlis (parliament) of Azerbaijan in 1995 and 2000, and resigned from this post in 2003 due to his appointment to the post of prime minister.

Ilham Aliyev has been presiding over the National Olympic Committee since 1997. He was re-elected to this post in 2016. He was elected deputy chairman of the ruling New Azerbaijan Party in 1999, first deputy chairman in 2001, and party chairman in 2005.

Ilham Aliyev headed the Azerbaijani parliamentary delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) from 2001 to 2003.

Ilham Aliyev was elected deputy chairman of PACE and member of the PACE bureau in January 2003.

He was appointed Prime Minister of the Azerbaijan Republic after his candidacy was approved by the country's parliament on August 4, 2003.

Ilham Aliyev was elected president of Azerbaijan on October 15, 2003, gaining over 76 percent of total votes. He assumed his post on October 31, 2003. Ilham Aliyev was re-elected as president for the second term, gaining 88 percent of votes in the election, held on October 15, 2008. He assumed the duties of the presidency on October 24, 2008.

On October 9, 2013, Ilham Aliyev was elected for a third term by an overwhelming majority of voters (84.54 percent) for the next five years. He assumed the post on October 19, 2013.

At the presidential election in Azerbaijan, which took place on April 11, 2018, Ilham Aliyev won the election, gaining 86.02 percent of the votes. He assumed the post on April 18.

By voting for stability, sustainable socio-economic development, progress and independent policy, the Azerbaijani people ensured a happy and prosperous future of a free and democratic Azerbaijan Republic. Azerbaijan once again demonstrated to the whole world that it is a modern, democratic country, where all freedoms are guaranteed.

Thanks to the successful policy pursued by President Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan’s economy has developed, poverty and unemployment have fallen sharply, and hundreds of new jobs have been created. Over the past years, Azerbaijan has implemented a number of major projects and become a leading country in the region.

On September 27, 2020, in response to a large-scale provocation by the Armenian Armed Forces on the frontline, the Azerbaijani Army, under the leadership of Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, launched a counter-offensive, later called the Iron Fist. The 44-day Patriotic War ended with the liberation of Azerbaijani territories from occupation thanks to the leadership, diplomatic skills, principled attitude and iron will of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, President Ilham Aliyev, and the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan got ensured. Thus, under President Ilham Aliyev, our army, implementing the unfulfilled UN Security Council resolutions, cleared Karabakh of the enemy in a short time. All this results from Ilham Aliyev's far-sighted policy, commanding skills, political, economic, and military reforms implemented in Azerbaijan, successful foreign policy.

