Azerbaijani president makes Facebook post on National Salvation Day

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has made a post on the occasion of June 15-the National Salvation Day on his official Twitter account.

In a post, President Ilham Aliyev quoted national leader Heydar Aliyev as saying: "Our main task is to preserve, maintain, strengthen, develop and perpetuate the state independence of Azerbaijan.”

