Azerbaijani president makes Facebook post on National Salvation Day
- 15 Jun 2021 09:20
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 162212
- Politics
- Share https://news.az/news/azerbaijani-president-makes-post-on-national-salvation-day Copied
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has made a post on the occasion of June 15-the National Salvation Day on his official Twitter account.
In a post, President Ilham Aliyev quoted national leader Heydar Aliyev as saying: "Our main task is to preserve, maintain, strengthen, develop and perpetuate the state independence of Azerbaijan.”