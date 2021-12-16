Azerbaijani president says 5-hour discussions with Armenian prime minister held in constructive atmosphere

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev has said the 5-hour discussions with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, which were held at the initiative of European Council President Charles Michel on Dec. 14 in Brussels, took place in a constructive atmosphere.

Speaking at the 6th Eastern Partnership Summit, President Aliyev thanked the president of the European Council for keeping regional issues on the agenda and for his contribution to and support for these processes.

The head of state stressed Charles Michel's contribution to the normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan. He also noted that the talks initiated by Charles Michel had been very tangible and detailed. The parties discussed issues such as the normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the delimitation and demarcation of borders, the construction of transport infrastructure, especially railways.

At the summit, President Aliyev noted the constructive atmosphere between Armenia and Azerbaijan, emphasizing the role of the European Union in creating such an environment. The head of state stressed the importance of not missing this opportunity and continuing efforts to ensure lasting peace in the region, taking advantage of the opportunity.

The head of state emphasized that the Armenian leadership had usually made baseless and accusatory statements against Azerbaijan during international events in previous years. This time, President Ilham Aliyev praised the absence of such a situation, noting that he, in turn, had not spoken directly against Armenia. The head of state said that this provided a fertile ground for the normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan. He underlined the necessity of looking to the future.

President Aliyev also touched upon the role of the OSCE Minsk Group, noting that the talks held for 28 years had not yielded any results. He said that Azerbaijan expected a response from the OSCE Minsk Group in accordance with the new geopolitical reality. The head of state noted that the Azerbaijani side believed that the Minsk Group could contribute to the preparation of a peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the delimitation of borders, the establishment of contacts between people, confidence-building measures and other issues.

News.Az