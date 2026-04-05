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Israeli jets conducted four air raids targeting southern Beirut

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Israeli jets conducted four air raids targeting southern Beirut
https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/cgr2rg8xyqzo

An Al-Aman gas station on Hadi Nasrallah avenue was destroyed, according to a Civil Defense source.

Israeli Air Force jets have resumed air raids on the southern districts of the Lebanese capital, News.Az reports, citing ТАСС. Airstrikes targeted the neighborhoods of Ghobeiry, Jnah, Kafaat, and Haret Hreik.

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Precision strikes were carried out on several buildings housing Hezbollah facilities and residential quarters of its supporters. Additionally, an Al-Aman gas station on Hadi Nasrallah Avenue was destroyed.


News.Az 

By Leyla Şirinova

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