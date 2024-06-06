Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani President: Strengthening of Turkic world will turn OTS into a great powerhouse

“The strengthening and unification of the Turkic world will turn the Turkic world and the Organization of Turkic States into a great powerhouse on a global scale,” President Ilham Aliyev said at a meeting with the speakers of parliaments of TURKPA member states.

“The existing powerhouses are in crisis. Each of them is experiencing a crisis. Our potential, on the contrary, is growing by the day,” the head of state added.


