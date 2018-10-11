Azerbaijani president visits statue of national leader Heydar Aliyev in Guba

+ ↺ − 16 px

President Aliyev was informed about projects implemented in Guba

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva have laid flowers at a statue of national leader Heydar Aliyev in the center of the city of Guba, AZERTAC reports.

Head of Guba District Executive Authority Ziyaddin Aliyev informed the head of state of the landscaping work carried out around the statue, as well as the projects implemented in the district.

