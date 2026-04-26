Four injured after cable snaps at 90-metre peak - VIDEO

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This is the terrifying moment a cable snaps mid-air on a slingshot-style fairground ride in Spain, leaving two children dangling.

The capsule can be seen slamming into the support poles as onlookers scream in terror in a horror video filmed by an bystander on the ground, News.Az reports, citing News.com.

Two brave kids decided to take a turn on the Steel Max ride at Seville’s famous annual fair on Friday evening.The ride was in an area of attractions dubbed Calle del Infierno which in English translates as Street of Hell.

They were strapped in and launched skyward in a reverse bungee experience. Everything was going well for the thrillseekers as they were propelled at around 100mph (160km/h).They sprung back towards earth thanks to metal cables attached to the capsule and were travelling upwards again when the unthinkable happened.

Suddenly, one of the cables snaps and the capsule swings out of control and slams into a support structure.

The nightmare malfunction left the two children strapped into the ride injured.Two other people were also reportedly injured as debris fell to the ground from the broken ride.

A Spanish emergency response spokesperson said, “Firefighters have cordoned off the Steel Max attraction after an accident that occurred during its operation at 8.20pm.

“Four people were slightly injured and treated on site although the two on the ride were later taken to a medical centre.“The area was secured after the rescue with the help of Civil Protection workers.

“Local police immediately carried out an inspection of documentation and National Police are taking charge of the investigation.”

The extreme amusement propels a two-person capsule over 300 feet (91 metres) into the air at speeds up to 100mph using a spring-propulsion system or elastic cables. Riders experience intense acceleration, forces up to 5Gs, temporary weightlessness, and a dramatic, high-speed vertical ascent followed by bouncing.

It was not immediately clear who the other two casualties were apart from the children in the capsule.

The Seville Feria is a week-long spring festival featuring a massive fairground with over 1000 casetas or tents where locals drink and dance.

It originated in 1847 as an agricultural and livestock fair.At the same festival, a bullfighter dubbed the world’s worst matador has been brutally gored just 18 months after he was last impaled.Horrific footage shows the furious beast charging at Andres Roca Rey before it drives its left horn into his upper right thigh.

News.Az