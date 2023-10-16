Azerbaijani referees to take charge of 2023/24 Under-17 EURO qualifying round Group 11 matches

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani FIFA referee Elchin Masiyev and FIFA assistant referee Vusal Mammadov will control Group 11 matches of the Under-17 EURO qualifying round, News.az reports.

Group 11 will feature matches between Italy (hosts), Greece, Northern Ireland and San Marino on October 25–31.

The 2023/24 UEFA European Under-17 Championship qualifying round runs until November 21.

In all, 52 nations are involved in the qualifying round: the 54 entrants minus hosts Cyprus (who qualify direct for the final tournament) and top seeds Netherlands (who enter in the elite round).

The top two teams in each group progress to the elite round along with the five third-placed teams with the best records against the top two in their section. March's elite round will decide the 15 teams joining Cyprus in the finals from May 20 to June 5.

