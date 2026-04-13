AutoStore introduces CubeVerse, powered by AI

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AutoStore (Booth B13108) is unveiling CubeVerse, a new platform that integrates its advanced automation and AI tools with AutoStore Intelligence, a suite of features designed to enhance fulfillment operations by enabling real-time sensing, decision-making, and continuous improvement.

“With CubeVerse and AutoStore Intelligence, we're bringing AI across the entire lifecycle, from design to daily operations to optimization. Modex is the perfect stage to show what that looks like in practice.”

Key highlights include VersaAI, a robotic piece-picking solution designed to automate order preparation, and CubeControl, which uses AI to optimize robot routing and reduce congestion without adding new hardware. Together, these tools are designed to help operators extract more capacity from existing systems while moving closer to fully autonomous fulfillment

News.Az