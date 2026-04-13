Hungary's newly elected PM warns Russia poses a security risk

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Hungary’s prime minister Péter Magyar has described Russia as a security threat, saying Europe must be ready to defend itself.

Speaking publicly, Magyar stressed that his remarks were directed at the Russian state rather than its people, News.az reports.

“Russia is a security risk and everyone knows it,” he said. “I am not speaking about the Russian people, they are fantastic people, but about the Russian state.”

Referring to historical experience, he added that Hungary had previously “felt the Russian bear”, suggesting longstanding concerns about Moscow’s influence in the region.

Magyar also called for a stronger European response, urging greater preparedness across the continent.

“Europe must prepare. Europe must protect and defend itself,” he said.

News.Az