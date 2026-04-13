Real Madrid close in on Jurgen Klopp appointment

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Real Madrid have reached an “agreement in principle” with Jurgen Klopp to become their next manager, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Jurgen Klopp left Liverpool FC at the end of the 2024/25 season, citing fatigue as the reason for his decision after eight seasons at Anfield, during which he won five major trophies, including the Champions League and the Premier League.

He previously ruled out managing another club in England when he stepped down and also said he might never return to the dugout anywhere in the future.

He’s since taken up the role as Red Bull Global Head of Soccer and continues to insist he’s perfectly happy with his life away from coaching.

The 58-year-old has been extensively linked with a move to Real Madrid since Xabi Alonso was sacked in January and replaced by Alvaro Arbeloa, who’s failing to convince that he’s the man to take Los Blancos forward.

Speaking to Peter Crouch on the latest episode of the former Liverpool striker’s podcast, Klopp reiterated his stance after being asked if he might soon announce his retirement.

“No, no, no, I obviously have to say not yet because I still have time since I heard Roy Hodgson is coming back,” said the German, when asked about potentially returning to coaching in the future.

“In this moment, there is nothing. I love what I do. I’m a busy man, which is good, because I’m not good when I have nothing to do, to be honest.

“I can enjoy family, can enjoy spare time, go on holiday, but still work. At the moment, I miss nothing [about management].”

But according to Spanish journalist Ángel Torquemada, “there is a principle of agreement” between Klopp and Anas Laghrari, a strategist working closely with Real Madrid president Florentino Perez, for the German to become the club’s next manager.

After insisting his two sources are very reliable, Torquemada added: “The principle of agreement already has some foundations and they are conditions and demands that the German technician asks for. It would involve the incorporation of two contrasted defenders, two contrasting midfielders and Erling Haaland.”

News.Az