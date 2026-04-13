CICA head commends Azerbaijan’s leadership in meeting with aide

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Kairat Sarybay, Secretary General of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA), said on X that he praised Azerbaijan’s leadership within the organisation during a meeting with presidential aide Hikmat Hajiyev.

Sarybay said in a post on X that he commended Azerbaijan’s role, including what he described as significant progress in the organisation’s transformation. He added that the two sides also discussed preparations for the upcoming CICA summit and the CICA Media Forum, News.Az reports.

He further said he met Azerbaijan’s Youth and Sports Minister Farid Gayibov to discuss preparations for the ninth meeting of the CICA Youth Council.

According to Sarybay, the talks focused on expanding the youth agenda, including the exchange of best practices in vocational education and the role of young people in volunteering initiatives.

Met w/ HE Hikmet Hajiyev, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Dept of Presidential Administration of #Azerbaijan



Appreciate strong leadership of #Azerbaijan in #CICA, incl. substantial progress on #CICATransformation



Discussed preparations for upcoming #CICASummit & #CICAMediaForum pic.twitter.com/WgT2AIWG6M — Kairat Sarybay (@KairatSarybay) April 13, 2026

News.Az