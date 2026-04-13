UK rules out transferring control of Cyprus military bases

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Britain will not engage in negotiations over the sovereignty of its military bases in Cyprus, Armed Forces Minister Al Carns stated on Sunday, following signals from the Greek Cypriot Administration expressing interest in discussing the future status of the Akrotiri and Dhekelia bases.

In an interview with the British daily The Telegraph, Carns said the legal framework governing the sovereign base areas remained firm ahead of possible discussions with the Greek Cypriot Administration, News.Az reports, citing foriegn media.

“We have to be really clear on this, the legal status of the sovereign base areas is rock solid,” he said.

The remarks came after Greek Cypriot Administration leader Nikos Christodoulides signaled he wanted discussions on the future of the bases once current regional tensions ease.

“What we’re seeing because of the threat that has been posed, for the first time in a long time, is the Cypriots, the Brits and other allies coming together to work on an integrated plan to defend the capabilities here,” Carns said.

“I think we’ll see a lot of positives. We can understand some of the frictions but the reality is the legal basis of these sovereign territories is non-negotiable,” he added.

The Mediterranean island has faced heightened security concerns following the outbreak of war in the Middle East.

Despite being about 200 miles (320 kilometers) away, Cyprus was targeted by missiles and drones launched by Iran in response to US-Israel attacks, according to reports during the escalation.

In response to the situation, allies of Christodoulides have reportedly explored options to renegotiate the status of the bases.

One proposal under consideration would see sovereignty transferred to the Greek Cypriot Administration, with the UK then leasing the facilities back for continued military use.

Speaking at a recent European Union summit, Christodoulides said: “When this unfortunate situation in Cyprus is over, we need to have an open and frank discussion with the British government with regard to the status of the British bases ... the status and the future of the British bases in Cyprus.”

News.Az