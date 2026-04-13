Bahrain summons Iraq's envoy after drone attacks

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Bahrain summoned Iraq's chargé d'affaires in Manama on Monday to express its protest over what it described as ongoing drone attacks originating from Iraqi territory, targeting the kingdom and other Gulf Cooperation Council states, according to the foreign ministry.

Bahrain ​delivered a formal note of ‌protest ⁠and urged Iraq to address the threats urgently ​and ​responsibly, ⁠adding that the kingdom reserved ​the right ​to ⁠take all necessary measures to ⁠safeguard ​its security ​and stability, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

News.Az