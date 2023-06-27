Azerbaijani serviceman wounded as Armenia resorts to another military provocation

On June 27, at 8:05 pm, illegal Armenian armed detachments on the territory of Azerbaijan where the Russian peacekeeping contingent is temporarily stationed opened fire at the Azerbaijani Army’s positions in the direction of Galaychilar village, Aghdam district, said the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan, News.Az reports

As a result of another Armenian military provocation, Azerbaijani Army serviceman Ali Bakirov Shukur was wounded.

The wounded serviceman was immediately evacuated to a military medical facility, and nothing threatens his life, the ministry said.

The Azerbaijan Army Units took retaliatory measures in the mentioned direction, added the ministry.

News.Az