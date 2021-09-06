Azerbaijani servicemen return home after taking part in "Sea Cup" contest (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

The military servicemen of the Azerbaijani Naval Forces, who took part in the "Sea Cup" contest as part of the "International Army Games - 2021", have returned to Baku, the Defense Ministry told News.Az.

A welcoming ceremony was held for the Azerbaijani military seamen on September 6.

It should be noted that the Azerbaijani team, participating in the contest with the patrol ships G-122 and G-124 of the Naval Forces, took the third place.

