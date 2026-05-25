Iran executes alleged leader of January 2026 unrest in Nain

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Iran’s Judiciary has announced that one of the alleged armed leaders of what authorities described as foreign-backed riots in January 2026 was executed on Monday morning in the central city of Nain.

According to the Judiciary, Abbas Akbari Feizabadi was identified as one of the armed figures involved in the unrest in Nain, in Isfahan Province. Authorities accused him of playing a key role in attacks on the county governor’s office, security centres and public service facilities, News.Az reports, citing Iran’s English-language Press TV.

Judiciary officials said case documents and photographic evidence showed Akbari present in the streets carrying a Colt pistol, firing at security forces and taking part in the storming of the governor’s office alongside other protesters.

He was tried on charges including the deliberate destruction of public property with the intent to oppose the Islamic Republic, disrupting public order and security, and conspiring to commit crimes against the country’s internal security.

According to the Judiciary, the court found Akbari guilty after reviewing court proceedings and the defence presented by both the defendant and his lawyer. The verdict was reportedly based on his confessions concerning possession of a military pistol, his armed presence in the streets and his alleged firing at security forces — actions the court said amounted to the use of weapons to endanger lives and spread public insecurity.

Authorities also cited video footage of the shooting and a police report stating that the weapon had been discovered at his home.

According to the Judiciary’s Media Centre, the unrest of 8-9 January 2026 was part of what it described as a US-Israeli-backed coup attempt that caused widespread damage across the country and led to the deaths of thousands of civilians and security personnel.

Those involved in the unrest acted as “enemy foot soldiers”, creating the conditions for hostile actions and aggression against Iran, Press TV reported.

News.Az