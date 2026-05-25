Iran condemns deadly railway station attack in Pakistan’s Balochistan

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Iran has strongly condemned Saturday’s attack targeting passengers at a railway station in Quetta, the capital of Pakistan’s southwestern Balochistan province.

Hours after the blast, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei denounced the attack, describing it as an act of terrorism, News.Az reports, citing Iran's English-language Press TV.

A large number of people were killed and wounded in the attack on Quetta railway station, including a dozen soldiers travelling to Rawalpindi and six railway workers.

Baghaei expressed condolences to the families of the victims and wished a speedy recovery to those injured.

The Foreign Ministry spokesman also voiced solidarity with the people and government of Pakistan, stressing that the Islamic Republic of Iran, as one of the main victims of terrorist attacks, has consistently remained at the forefront of the fight against terrorism.

He said Iran views combating the “wicked phenomenon” of terrorism as part of its international responsibility.

Tehran also “emphasizes cooperation and coordination with neighboring countries” while supporting them in the ongoing fight against terrorist groups, he added.

The Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), a militant group operating in Pakistan, claimed responsibility for the attack.

According to Press TV, Pakistan has faced militant violence and terrorist attacks for decades. The attack came shortly after Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, concluded an official visit to Tehran as part of mediation efforts aimed at ending the war between Iran and the United States.

News.Az