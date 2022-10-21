Azerbaijani servicemen successfully completed the course of operation of AKINCI Armed UAVs (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

A ceremony dedicated to the next edition of the "AKINCI Armed Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Control Course" organized by Baykar was held at the Chorlu Training Flight Center located in Tekirdag, Türkiye, Embassy of Azerbaijan in Turkey says, News.az reports.

The Ceremony was attended by Selçuk Bayraktar, the chairman of the board of the Baykar defense industry company of Türkiye, Rashad Mammadov, the ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the Republic of Turkey, Colonel Mushfiq Mammadov, the military attaché of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Republic of Türkiye, and the employees of the Military Attaché Apparatus.

Conveying his sincere wishes to the graduates of the course, Selchuk Bayraktar spoke about the importance of young people developing themselves in the direction of technology and innovation.

Ambassador Rashad Mammadov spoke about the undeniable role of the Bayraktar Armed UAV, which is known worldwide as the defender of the skies of the Turkic world, in the 2nd Karabakh War.

The Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the Republic of Türkiye, Rashad Mammadov, who participated in the event, congratulated our military personnel who successfully completed the course of operation of the AKINCI Armed Unmanned Aerial Vehicle produced by the Baykar Defense Industry Company and wished them success in their future service activities for the defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

At the end of the event, certificates were presented to graduates representing the Republics of Türkiye, Azerbaijan, and Pakistan who successfully completed the course.

News.Az