Azerbaijani shooter joins quest for medals at 2020 Tokyo Olympics

The Summer Olympic Games 2020, in which the Azerbaijani national team also participates, continues in Tokyo.

Azerbaijan's Ruslan Lunyev is participating in the competitions as a pneumatic pistol shooter (10 meters).

Lunyev made his debut at the 2016 Rio Olympics and took 15th place in the competition.

