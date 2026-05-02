Alex Zanardi dies at 59: The racing legend who defied all odds

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Former Formula One driver and Paralympic champion Alex Zanardi has died at the age of 59, his family confirmed on Saturday.

Zanardi, from Bologna, made his Formula One debut in 1991 before achieving major success in the CART series in the United States, where he won back-to-back championships in 1997 and 1998, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

His career took a dramatic turn in 2001 after a devastating high-speed crash during a race in Germany left him requiring the amputation of both legs. Despite the life-changing injury, Zanardi refused to step away from sport and instead reinvented himself as a para-athlete.

He went on to become one of Italy’s most decorated Paralympians, winning four gold and two silver medals at the London 2012 and Rio 2016 Paralympic Games, and earning global recognition for his achievements in para-cycling.

In a statement, his family said he passed away peacefully on 1 May, surrounded by loved ones, and asked for privacy during their period of mourning.

Zanardi’s resilience made him a symbol of determination in world sport. Beyond competition, he became an advocate for athletes with disabilities and continued to inspire millions through his comeback story.

His life also faced further tragedy in 2020, when he was seriously injured in a road accident during a charity para-cycling event in Tuscany, leading to years of intensive medical care.

News.Az