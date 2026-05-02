UFC Perth: Della Maddalena faces Carlos Prates in comeback

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Jack Della Maddalena will make his return to the Octagon for the first time since losing the UFC welterweight title to Islam Makhachev last November, with the Australian set to face Brazil’s Carlos Prates at UFC Fight Night in Perth, News.Az reports, citing ESPN.

Della Maddalena was decisively beaten by Makhachev, with the 29-year-old’s title reign lasting just 118 days after he had claimed the belt from Belal Muhammad earlier in 2025.

Now fighting in his hometown, Della Maddalena will look to bounce back when he takes on Prates at RAC Arena on Saturday night (AEST), which corresponds to early Saturday morning in the United States.

Also featuring on the main card are fellow Western Australians Quillan Salkilld and Steve Erceg, who are scheduled to face Beneil Dariush and Tim Elliott, respectively.

News.Az