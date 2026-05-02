Ipswich seal Premier League return with dominant win over QPR

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Ipswich Town have secured an immediate return to the Premier League after a commanding 3-0 victory over Queens Park Rangers at Portman Road, News.Az reports.

Knowing that a win would guarantee automatic promotion alongside Coventry, Ipswich made a fast start and effectively settled the contest within the opening minutes.

Goals from George Hirst and Jaden Philogene gave the hosts a 2-0 lead inside nine minutes, setting the tone for a dominant performance.

Kasey McAteer added a late third goal to confirm the victory and spark celebrations among home supporters.

The result caps a remarkable turnaround under manager Kieran McKenna, who has now guided the club to three promotions in four full seasons, transforming Ipswich after more than two decades outside the top flight.

Ipswich’s win leaves Millwall and Middlesbrough to battle through the playoffs for promotion.

Millwall secured a 2-0 home win over already-relegated Oxford United to finish third, while Middlesbrough dropped to fifth after a 2-2 draw with Wrexham.

Wrexham, known as the “Red Dragons,” had started the day in sixth place but were overtaken by Hull City, who kept their promotion hopes alive with a 2-1 comeback win over Norwich City.

Elsewhere, Derby County briefly looked set for a playoff place but slipped to a 2-1 defeat against Sheffield United at Pride Park.

The final-day results have set up playoff semi-finals featuring Millwall against Hull City on one side, and Southampton against Middlesbrough on the other.

News.Az