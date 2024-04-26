Azerbaijani SOCAR, Russian Gazprom discuss cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of SOCAR (State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic) Rovshan Najaf has met in St. Petersburg with Chairman of the Board of Russian PJSC Gazprom Alexey Miller, News.Az reports via Gazprom.

“The parties discussed issues of interaction between companies in the gas sector,” a source in Gazprom explained.

To note, Najaf held discussions with Miller in Moscow in late February.

In 2022, Azerbaijan handled a deal with Russia for the purchase of gas and seasonal supplies.

The State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) was established in September, 1992, with the merging of Azerbaijan's two state oil companies - Azerineft State Concern and Azerneftkimiya Production Association. SOCAR is a wholly state-owned national oil and gas business based in Baku, Azerbaijan. The company produces oil and natural gas from both onshore and offshore fields in the Caspian Sea's Azerbaijani portion.

News.Az