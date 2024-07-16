Azerbaijani swimmers won 14 gold medals - PHOTO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani swimmers have achieved great success. They successfully represented our country at the "Montenegro Open 2024 Jubilee International Swimming Meet," held on July 13-14 in Podgorica, Montenegro, News.Az reports.

The competition featured 50 clubs and 410 athletes from 12 countries.Our swimmers, consisting of 6 athletes, won a total of 22 medals: 14 gold, 5 silver, and 3 bronze. This success was made possible thanks to the efforts and professionalism of our athletes and their coaches: Nurali Mammadov, Daniel Dudas, Yana Khasyanova, and Elvin Guseynov.We congratulate all our athletes and their coaches for proudly representing Azerbaijan on the international stage and wish them success in future competitions.

