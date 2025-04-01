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Swimming
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At least 75 people have lost their lives and three others were injured in water-related incidents across Afghanistan over the past two and a half months, the country's National Disaster Management Authority announced on Monday.08 Jun 2026-10:09
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Authorities in New Caledonia have announced the resumption of shark culling and imposed a temporary swimming ban after a fatal attack on Sunday.25 Feb 2026-11:14
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The Azerbaijani women's swimming team has won a bronze medal at the 6th Islamic Solidarity Games in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia.10 Nov 2025-04:25
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The Azerbaijani swimming team wrapped up the 3rd CIS Games with an impressive haul of 13 medals.02 Oct 2025-15:33
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Azerbaijani swimmer Suleyman Ismayilzade has won a silver medal at the 3rd CIS Games.01 Oct 2025-11:07
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The Azerbaijan men’s national swimming team secured a bronze medal at the3rd CIS Games, held at the Ganja Sports Palace.30 Sep 2025-14:21
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Azerbaijani swimmer Suleyman Ismayilzade delivered an outstanding performance at the 3rd CIS Games, clinching a silver medal in the men’s 200-meter freestyle event.29 Sep 2025-15:32
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Azerbaijani athletes Mehri Abdurrahmanli and Anastasiya Gnussina contributed to the nation’s medal tally at the 3rd CIS Games, held in Azerbaijan, by winning silver and bronze in the girls’ 200-meter butterfly event.29 Sep 2025-13:07
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Russian athlete and coach Nikolai Svechnikov, 29, disappeared while competing in the Intercontinental Swimming Race across the Bosphorus. Out of 2,800 participants, he was the only swimmer who failed to reach the finish line of the 6.5-kilometer course. His absence was noticed just 12 hours after the start.25 Aug 2025-10:10
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