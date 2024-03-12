Azerbaijani table tennis players to fight for glory at Europe Youth Series 2024

Azerbaijani table tennis players to fight for glory at Europe Youth Series 2024

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani table tennis players will vie for medals at the second Europe Youth Series tournament in 2024, the Türkiye Open, to be held in Nevşehir Cappadocia on March 13.

Azerbaijan`s hopes will be pinned on four U15 and four U13 tennis players, respectively.

The tournament will run until March 17.

News.Az