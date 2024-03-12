Azerbaijani table tennis players to fight for glory at Europe Youth Series 2024
Azerbaijani table tennis players will vie for medals at the second Europe Youth Series tournament in 2024, the Türkiye Open, to be held in Nevşehir Cappadocia on March 13.
Azerbaijan`s hopes will be pinned on four U15 and four U13 tennis players, respectively.
The tournament will run until March 17.