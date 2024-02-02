Azerbaijani taekwondo fighters to contest medals at Fujairah Open 2023 - G2
Azerbaijani fighters are gearing up to demonstrate their prowess at the Fujairah Open 2024 - G2 international taekwondo tournament scheduled to be held in Fujairah, the UAE.
Azerbaijan`s hopes will be pinned on five male and six female taekwondo fighters.
The tournament will run until February 7.