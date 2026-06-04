Fergus Slattery, Ireland rugby great, dies at 77

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Former Ireland rugby captain Fergus Slattery has died at the age of 77, his club Blackrock College RFC has announced, News.Az reports, citing RTE.

The back row forward is remembered as one of Ireland's greatest ever players, winning 61 caps between 1970 and 1984, 18 of those as captain.

Slattery was a key member of the Ireland side that won the Triple Crown in 1982, part of a famous backrow alongside John O’Driscoll and Willie Duggan, while he was also involved in the 1974 Five Nations winning squad.

Slattery was also integral to two of the most iconic British and Irish Lions tours. In 1971, he was a member of the only Lions squad to win a Test series against New Zealand, while in 1974 he was part of the famous Invincibles, who went undefeated in 22 games in South Africa.

"Blackrock College RFC bows its head in gratitude, pride, and sorrow as we remember one of our greatest sons," a statement from Slattery’s former club says.

"There are players who wear a jersey, and there are players who define it. Fergus defined ours.

"From Stradbrook to the grandest stages of international rugby, he embodied the very best traditions of Blackrock College RFC - courage, intelligence, humility, and absolute commitment to the team beside him.

"An openside flanker of extraordinary intelligence, courage, and relentless competitiveness, he always seemed to arrive first where the contest was fiercest. He played with ferocity and grace, but without ego or theatre.

"Modest in demeanour, yet monumental in achievement, Fergus never sought admiration, but earned it universally from teammates, opponents, supporters, and generations of young rugby players who dreamed of following in his footsteps."

The Dun Laoghaire native made his Ireland debut against South Africa in January, 1970, an 8-8 draw with the Springboks at Lansdowne Road, while his final appearance came in 1984 versus France.

Slattery also played 18 times for the Barbarians, including the famous 1973 meeting with the All Blacks.

In 2007, Slattery was inducted into the International Rugby Hall of fame with his former Ireland team-mate Tom Kiernan, alongside Jonah Lomu, Jason Leonard, Ieuan Evans, Joost Van Der Westhuizen.

As of 2026, he is one of just 12 Irishmen on the now renamed World Rugby Hall of Fame.

News.Az