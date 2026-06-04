Napoli part ways with Conte, Allegri set to replace him

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Italian Serie A runners-up Napoli have confirmed that head coach Antonio Conte will leave the club after two years in charge, with former AC Milan manager Massimiliano Allegri emerging as the leading candidate to replace him, News.Az reports, citing AFP.

In a statement, the club said: “Napoli announces that an agreement has been reached with Antonio Conte and his staff to part ways before the natural expiry of their contracts.”

“We would like to thank the coach and his backroom team for their excellent work. We wish them the very best for the future and the next challenges they will face in their careers. Thanks, coach!”

Conte, 56, who led Napoli to the Serie A title in the 2024/25 season, has been widely reported as a frontrunner to become the next head coach of the Italy national team.

The former Italy international previously managed the national side between 2014 and 2016, guiding them to the Euro 2016 quarter-finals, where they were eliminated on penalties by Germany.

Napoli are reportedly in advanced discussions with Allegri, 58, who was recently dismissed from his role as AC Milan head coach after the club failed to secure qualification for next season’s Champions League.

News.Az