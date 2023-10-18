Azerbaijani, Turkish FMs discuss peace agenda with Armenia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov has today met with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan, on the sidelines of an open-ended emergency extraordinary meeting of the Executive Committee of the Organization for Islamic Cooperation (OIC) at the ministerial level on the latest developments in the Israel-Palestine conflict zone, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, News.az reports.

The meeting saw discussions on the agenda of the bilateral strategic partnership, cooperation within international organizations, latest developments in the region as well as prospects of the Azerbaijan-Armenia peace agenda.

The ministers exchanged views on the issues discussed in the 27th meeting of the Council of Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) held in Shusha, as well as the two countries’ participation in the events to be held in the multilateral format by the end of the year.

The meeting also discussed current developments in the wider region.

