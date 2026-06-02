Indian authorities urged to arrest visiting Israeli reservist

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The Hind Rajab Foundation has filed an urgent complaint with Indian authorities, including the police, the Ministry of Home Affairs, and the Bureau of Immigration, requesting the immediate arrest of Israeli national Eitan Gilboa, who is currently traveling in Himachal Pradesh, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

The Belgium-based group, which says it works to pursue legal action against individuals accused of war crimes in Gaza, stated that it has submitted a detailed investigative report alleging that Gilboa, a reservist in the Israeli army, “personally carried out and celebrated the systematic demolition of entire residential blocks in Gaza as acts of revenge,” which it says constitutes war crimes under the Geneva Conventions Act, 1960.

The foundation added that, as a signatory to the Geneva Conventions, India is legally obliged under Article 146 to search for and prosecute individuals accused of grave breaches, regardless of nationality.

The group said the Israeli reservist is currently located in a village in Himachal Pradesh.

Dyab Abou Jahjah, the foundation’s general director, said: “Eitan Gilboa is not a tourist. He is a war criminal currently enjoying the hospitality of India while fleeing the consequences of his crimes.”

News.Az