Azerbaijani, Turkmen, Turkish transport ministers hold meeting

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan`s Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev has attended the meeting of ministers responsible for the transport sector of Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan and Turkiye in Turkmenistan.

Addressing the meeting, Rashad Nabiyev said that under the leadership of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the country has initiated a number of major regional transport and communication projects over the past 20 years: “The Southern Gas Corridor, Baku–Tbilisi–Kars railway, Baku International Sea Trade Port, Alat Free Economic Zone – all these projects are designed to expand regional cooperation and turn our country with its geostrategic geographic location into an international transport hub.”

He noted that the Middle Corridor, which is shorter than the alternative routes, is more favorable in terms of competitiveness. “Another factor that could have a significant impact on the transit potential of the Middle Corridor and lead to strategic changes in the transport and communication map of the region is the early opening of the Zangazur corridor.”

The minister emphasized that the Zangazur corridor, as the shortest and safest transit corridor, would ensure the diversification of transport links between China and Central Asian countries towards Europe, create opportunities to increase freight capacity both on East-West and North-South transit routes.

Minister Nabiyev said that the common goal is to make the most of the region’s transport potential. “The complementarity of our transport systems will contribute to the sustainable economic growth of our countries,” he added.

News.Az