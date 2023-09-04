Azerbaijani unveils locally-manufactured demining vehicle

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani-made demining machine has been presented to the Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA).

"Revival P" demining machine produced by Improtex Group of Companies was donated to the Karabakh Revival Foundation by entrepreneurs, News.Az reports.

On September 4, the Karabakh Revival Foundation held a presentation ceremony dedicated to the delivery of that machine to ANAMA.

Rahman Hajiyev, Chairman of the Board of the Karabakh Revival Foundation, Vugar Suleymanov, Chairman of the Board of the ANAMA, management of the "Improtex" Group of Companies, member of the Supervisory Board of Karabakh Revival Foundation, member of the Milli Majlis Fatma Yildirim, partners and donors of the foundation, as well as media representatives, attended the ceremony.

Suleymanov noted that Azerbaijan's production of a demining machine was a great success.

"For two years, we bought mine clearance vehicles from abroad. Azerbaijan is now producing demining vehicles itself. This is a gratifying situation. The tests of the ‘Revival P’ demining vehicle of the Improtex group of companies were conducted for more than three months and proved themselves. ‘Revival T’ demining vehicle is intended for anti-tank mines. This vehicle performed very well during the tests. This is gratifying. It is very important for us to successfully pass the production and testing of these vehicles," Suleymanov added.

News.Az