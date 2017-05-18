Azerbaijan’s Abbasov wins wrestling gold at Baku 2017
18 May 2017
Azerbaijani wrestler Islam Abbasov has won a gold medal at the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku.
He defeated Ali Cengiz of Turkey in an 85 kg Greco-Roman wrestling event, Trend reports.
The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital.
