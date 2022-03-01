Azerbaijan's Antimonopoly Service discloses results of its activities in 2021

Azerbaijan’s State Service for Antimonopoly and Consumer Market Supervision on Tuesday held a press conference dedicated to the results of its last year’s activities.

Speaking at a press conference, the service head, Mammad Abbasbeyli, said 22 cases related to violations of the antimonopoly legislation were considered during the reporting period, a News.Az correspondent present at the press conference reports.

He noted that the cases concerned various sectors of activity, including the sector of compulsory medical insurance.

The Service received 178 appeals about violations of the rules of doing business last year, said Abbasbeyli.

The service head added that in 2021, attention was paid to control over state auctions, the consumer market, protection of producers' rights, and competitiveness.

