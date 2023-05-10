Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan’s approach to negotiation process with Armenia ‘consistent’ - FM

  • Politics
  • Share
Azerbaijan’s approach to negotiation process with Armenia ‘consistent’ - FM

Azerbaijan’s approach to the ongoing negotiation process with Armenia is consistent, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov told journalists on Wednesday, News.Az reports.

FM Bayramov stated that Azerbaijan is a supporter of the negotiation process and normalization. 

"Unfortunately, inconsistent and contradictory opinions and approaches are voiced by Armenia. You know that there was a break in the peace talks for almost six months, and then these negotiations have been recently resumed, taking into account the role of international mediators. We consider holding a meeting at the level of leaders after a certain break to be a positive moment," he added.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      