Azerbaijan’s approach to negotiation process with Armenia ‘consistent’ - FM

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s approach to the ongoing negotiation process with Armenia is consistent, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov told journalists on Wednesday, News.Az reports.

FM Bayramov stated that Azerbaijan is a supporter of the negotiation process and normalization.

"Unfortunately, inconsistent and contradictory opinions and approaches are voiced by Armenia. You know that there was a break in the peace talks for almost six months, and then these negotiations have been recently resumed, taking into account the role of international mediators. We consider holding a meeting at the level of leaders after a certain break to be a positive moment," he added.

News.Az