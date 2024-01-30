Azerbaijan's AzerGold prioritizes environmental policy

+ ↺ − 16 px

Environmental policy stands among activity priorities of Azerbaijan's AzerGold CJSC, the company’s chairman, Zakir Ibrahimov, said at a press conference on Tuesday, News.Az reports.

“In order to assess the environmental impact of the company's activities, monitoring work is carried out locally. Urgent measures are being taken to minimize the impact on the environment. In addition, regular cleaning activities are carried out to clear the surrounding area of debris,” Ibrahimov explained.

“Tree planting campaigns are regularly carried out to contribute to the environment and restore the ecosystem. As part of the landscaping activities, more than 15,000 trees and shrubs were planted on the Chovdar territory. Continuity of activities in this direction will be ensured this year,” he added.

News.Az