Azerbaijan`s Central Bank, Italian National Microcredit Agency sign MoU

The Central Bank of Azerbaijan and the National Microcredit Agency of Italy have inked a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation, AzerTag reports.

The document was signed by Chairman of the Central Bank Elman Rustamov and President of the National Microcredit Agency Mario Baccini.

The MoU aims to promote cooperation between the two parties in sharing their experience on the establishment and development of microcredit and microfinance instruments in Azerbaijan.

