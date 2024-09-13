Azerbaijan’s Combined Arms Army conducts live-fire artillery drills

+ ↺ − 16 px

Under the training plan of Azerbaijan’s Combined Arms Army for 2024, artillery units have launched exemplary live-fire tactical exercises.

According to the drill scenario, the units held activities on capturing firing positions, preparing artillery weapon systems for combat use and other tasks, the Defense Ministry’s press service told News.Az.In the exercises conducted in conditions close to real combat, the artillery units detected and destroyed planned and unplanned targets of the imaginary enemy by precise fire.The exercises focused on fire support group commanders and regulators accurately determination the coordinates of targets, correct measurement of distances and angles, as well as practical performance of their functional duties during fire control and improvement of combat capabilities.

News.Az