Azerbaijan’s contribution to fight against climate crisis highlighted at UN Security Council

Azerbaijan's Permanent Representative to the UN Yashar Aliyev highlighted the country’s contribution to the fight against climate crisis at an open debate of the UN Security Council on the theme “The impact of climate change and food insecurity on the maintenance of international peace and security,” News.Az reports.

"Mr. President,

At the outset, I would like to congratulate the delegation of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana on assuming the presidency of the Security Council and convening this important open debate to examine the dynamic interrelationships between climate change and food insecurity under the leadership of the President of Guyana H.E. Mr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali. We are grateful to the briefers for their insightful presentations.

Climate change remains the defining challenge of ourtime, having an alarming effect on societies and ecosystems, disproportionally impacting low-income and fragile countries, affecting livelihoods, underlying vulnerabilities, contributing to instability and thus underscoring the urgency of concerted and sustained efforts and recommitting to a global vision of sustainable development.

In its consensus resolution 77/276, entitled "Request for an advisory opinion of the International Court of Justice on the obligations of States in respect of climate change", co-sponsored by Azerbaijan, the General Assembly recognized that climate change is an unprecedented challenge of civilizational proportions and that the well-being of present and future generations of humankind depends on our immediate and urgent response to it.

Regions and countries worst affected by the challenges of climate change are entitled to much greater support, and we look forward to productive proceedings in the World Court and their important outcomes for long overdue climate justice.

Climate change and food insecurity are often inter-connected, having the potential to impact on levels of security and stability in certain regions or countries.

Multilateral cooperation in support of the countries that are particularly vulnerable to the adverse impacts of climate change and have significant capacity constraints, such as the least developed countries and small island developing States, must be among the top priorities of international action and support.

As the President of the twenty-ninth session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, Azerbaijan is committed to working inclusively and collaboratively to ensure the success of the Conference and will spare no efforts to contribute to the fight against the climate crisis and promoting and strengthening international solidarity. It is noteworthy that the decision to hold COP29 in Azerbaijan was reached in the context of promoting the regional peace agenda.

As a practical step in our national capacity, the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has declared 2024 the "Green World Solidarity Year". Azerbaijan has also set an ambitious goal to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 40% by 2050 in its Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs), in line with the global pledge to limit global warming to 1.5°C. Our top priorities include the renewable energy share increase in the total installed electrical capacity, aiming to reach 30% by 2030. This high target is established, primarily, to improve energy efficiency and introduce innovative solutions in urban environment, transport systems, and industry.

With the end of the 30-year occupation of its territories by Armenia, Azerbaijan has initiated a peace agenda and immediately proceeded to addressing the disastrous consequences of the war on the region's environment and biodiversity caused by the depredatory exploitation of mineral resources, massive destruction of forests, pollution of water basins and large-scale mine contamination in the formerly occupied territories.

Azerbaijan is currently undertaking extensive post-conflict rehabilitation, reconstruction, and reintegration efforts in its liberated territories. These activities are based on climate-friendly, environmentally clean technologies, as well as "smart" and "green" approaches. Azerbaijan is determined to transform these areas into "Carbon Neutral" zone by 2050, marked by innovative approaches such as the establishment of "green energy" zones, sustainable agriculture, eco- friendly transport, smart cities, smart villages, and reforestation programs covering thousands of hectares of land.

In concluding, I would like to emphasize that the challenges facing the world today, including in particular the climate crisis and acute food insecurity, and practical and meaningful solutions and strategies that need to be taken in that regard necessitate, first and foremost, strengthened global unity and solidarity and more effective and trusted multilateralism grounded in the U.N. Charter and international law.

Thank you", said Yashar Aliyev.

News.Az