Turkic leaders push digital and ai alliance toward global influence

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Leaders of the Organisation of Turkic States (OTS) have agreed to deepen cooperation in digital technologies, artificial intelligence, trade and connectivity, presenting their alliance as an emerging centre of regional economic and technological coordination rather than a military bloc.

The summit, held in Kazakhstan’s Turkistan city, brought together heads of state from Turkey, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan to discuss joint development projects and expanding economic integration across Eurasia, News.Az reports, citing Euro News.

Participants focused on building shared digital infrastructure, AI development and transport connectivity, while also advancing major initiatives such as new logistics routes, energy cooperation and cross-border trade systems. Leaders highlighted a combined economic potential of around $2.4 trillion in 2025.

Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said strengthening unity among Turkic states was a priority and emphasised that the organisation is not a geopolitical or military alliance, but a platform for economic and technological cooperation.

The summit featured plans for AI centres, cybersecurity cooperation, digital education programmes and a proposed “Digital Turkic Corridor” to link data systems across member states. Uzbekistan announced initiatives to train millions of AI specialists and support youth start-ups.

Transport and infrastructure projects were also central, including the development of the Middle Corridor linking China to Europe via Central Asia and the Caucasus, as well as planned rail and fibre-optic connections between member states. Leaders also discussed satellite cooperation and joint technological ventures.

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev said the Turkic world should become an influential geopolitical and economic centre in the 21st century, while other leaders stressed the importance of solidarity amid global instability and shifting international institutions.

News.Az