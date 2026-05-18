IRGC says it busted Iraq-based militant groups in western Iran

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Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) says its forces have dismantled anti-government militant groups based in northern Iraq in the city of Baneh in Iran’s Kurdistan Province as they allegedly attempted to smuggle a large shipment of new American-made weapons and ammunition into the country.

According to Sepah News, the Public Relations Office of the Hamzeh Seyyed al-Shohada Headquarters of the IRGC Ground Forces said large quantities of weapons and ammunition were discovered and seized during the operation, News.Az reports, citing Fars News Agency.

The IRGC claimed the groups were acting on behalf of the United States and Israel.

The statement added that intelligence operations are underway to identify and arrest all “traitorous domestic elements” allegedly linked to the groups.

The Hamzeh Seyyed al-Shohada Headquarters also warned affiliated operatives and leaders of the groups that any further security-related activities would be met with a severe response and a “regret-inducing” retaliation.

News.Az