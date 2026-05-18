Trump, Netanyahu phone call sparks fears of renewed Iran conflict

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The United States and Israel are reportedly engaged in their most intensive military and strategic preparations for renewed airstrikes against Iran since a fragile diplomatic ceasefire was brokered just last month.

According to an Israeli official speaking on condition of anonymity, the rapid escalation follows a high-stakes weekend phone call between U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The direct communication underscores a sharp shift in posture, signaling that both Washington and Jerusalem may be preparing to abandon the short-lived truce in response to fresh intelligence or unresolved regional tensions, News.Az reports, citing Sky News.

News.Az