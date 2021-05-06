Azerbaijan’s COVID-19 recoveries surpass 300,000

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has registered 844 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said on Thursday.

As many as 2,057 patients have recovered, and 18 others have died over the past day, the headquarters informs.

The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 324,685, with 301,006 recoveries and 4,635 deaths. The number of active cases stands at 19,044.

Over the past day, 10,717 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of tests to 3,300,581.

News.Az