By Emil Nuriyev

The Azerbaijani people are the inheritors of an ancient civilization, distinguished by its rich statehood traditions, cultural heritage, and profound moral values. With over five millennia of statehood history, Azerbaijan is recognized globally not only for its strategic geographic position but also for serving as a bridge between civilizations. Today, our national identity—shaped by customs, culture, and scientific achievement—is promoted not only domestically, but increasingly on the international stage.

In a rapidly globalizing world, the protection and promotion of national and spiritual values have become strategic imperatives for any nation seeking to preserve its identity. Azerbaijan stands out on the global map as a society rooted in moral depth, ethical strength, and a proud tradition of tolerance. These customs and values are not confined to folklore or ceremonial rituals; they are deeply embedded in everyday life—from family relationships to public behavior and civic conduct. It is precisely for this reason that the safeguarding of our cultural heritage and its transmission to future generations has become a cornerstone of state policy.

Following Azerbaijan’s independence, the need to communicate the nation’s cultural identity, historical truths, and scientific achievements to the global community became increasingly urgent. In the early years, this process was hindered by an information blockade that kept Azerbaijan's voice from reaching the world. However, with the return of National Leader Heydar Aliyev to power, this situation changed fundamentally. His visionary leadership led to the active international promotion of both the realities of the Karabakh conflict and Azerbaijan’s national values.

Significant strides have since been made in the global recognition of Azerbaijani culture. National music, traditional holidays, and cultural expressions have been included in international heritage lists. Exhibitions, concerts, and cultural presentations organized in world capitals have played a vital role in promoting Azerbaijan’s image as a nation of art, creativity, and ancient traditions. At the same time, Azerbaijani embassies and diaspora organizations around the world have actively participated in presenting the country’s cultural heritage abroad.

From Brazil to the United States, from France to Eastern Europe, Azerbaijani Culture Days have become recurring events that introduce local audiences to our music, visual arts, literature, and culinary traditions. The public performances of Azerbaijani composers, literary readings, and the celebration of Novruz with grand festivals reflect a well-coordinated and consistent cultural diplomacy effort.

Sports have also become a powerful soft power instrument in advancing Azerbaijan’s cultural presence on the world stage. Major events such as the 2015 European Games, the 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games, and the ongoing Formula 1 Grand Prix races have not only showcased Azerbaijan as a competitive sports nation, but also as a hub of hospitality, tradition, and intercultural exchange. These global events have introduced thousands of foreign visitors to Azerbaijan’s national heritage, leaving lasting impressions that extend well beyond the sporting arena.

Azerbaijan has also made strides in the academic and scientific domains. Partnerships with international institutions, student and scholar exchange programs, participation in global conferences, and the publication of Azerbaijani research in foreign journals all serve to enhance the global visibility of the country’s intellectual capital. Particularly in the fields of information technology and innovation, Azerbaijani youth have demonstrated impressive achievements in global startup competitions and scientific contests, further elevating the country's profile as an emerging knowledge hub. The establishment of the Ministry of Science and Education has accelerated progress in this direction, enabling more agile governance and the launch of new strategic initiatives.

Equally important is Azerbaijan’s participation in global platforms such as COP29, the upcoming UN Climate Change Conference to be held in Baku. Azerbaijan’s commitment to international cooperation on climate change and sustainable development has been unequivocal. The country’s leadership in environmental policy and its proactive stance on green transformation have earned global recognition. COP29 presents an opportunity for Azerbaijan to not only demonstrate its ecological responsibility but also assert its global leadership aspirations in tackling the world’s most urgent challenges.

All of these initiatives—cultural, scientific, diplomatic, and environmental—serve one overarching goal: to protect and promote Azerbaijan’s rich civilizational legacy while advancing its national interests on the global stage. Cultural diplomacy, in this sense, is not simply about showcasing traditions or artistic expression. It has become a strategic tool—an essential component of national security, sovereignty, and identity.

In a world where cultures are at constant risk of dilution and misinformation remains a tool of manipulation, Azerbaijan's proactive cultural policy represents both a shield and a compass. It protects our values, defends our narrative, and guides our engagement with the international community.

The more the world sees and understands Azerbaijan’s rich past and vibrant present, the stronger its position will be—not just as a state on the map, but as a civilization that continues to shape the future.

