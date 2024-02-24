Azerbaijan’s defense minister gives instructions on further improvement of units’ combat training

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov on Saturday held another official meeting in the Defense Ministry.

Deputy defense ministers, Commanders of types of troops, Chiefs of Main Departments, Departments and Services of the Ministry participated in the meeting. Commanders of the Army Corps and formations stationed in the liberated territories were also involved in the meeting via video teleconference, the ministry’s press service told News.Az.

First, the memory of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev and Shehids (Martyrs), who sacrificed their lives for the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, was honored with observing a minute of silence.

The defense minister brought to the attention of the meeting participants the statements of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Mr. Ilham Aliyev made at the inauguration ceremony after his re-election, as well as at a joint briefing with the President of the Republic of Türkiye Mr. Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, held on February 19 during the official visit of the head of our state to fraternal Türkiye. Minister Hasanov also stressed that these statements are not only a high assessment of the Azerbaijan Army but also important tasks assigned for the development of the Azerbaijan Army.

He highlighted the progress of successful reforms carried out in the Azerbaijan Army under the leadership of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief in the field of military education, armament, provision and other spheres, and mentioned the importance of further continuation of this work in a staged manner.

The current operational situation on the Azerbaijani-Armenian conditional border, the organization and conduct of troops’ service were analyzed in detail, and reports were heard at the meeting.

It was emphasized that the joint exercises, planned to be held in 2024 in Azerbaijan, Türkiye and other countries, will have a positive impact on the exchange of experience, improving the knowledge and skills of military personnel, and further increasing the troops’ combat training.

The defense minister gave instructions on studying the personal-psychological characteristics of young soldiers to be called up for active military service by Order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, a sensitive approach to the process of their adaptation to military service, keeping issues of ensuring the safety and health of personnel during military service in the spotlight and departure of young people, who completed the military service.

Colonel-General Z.Hasanov stressed the importance of clearing the liberated territories of mines and unexploded ordnance, the constant maintenance of the operability of supply roads and communication lines in mountainous areas with difficult terrain and harsh climate conditions, as well as strict compliance with safety rules.

The minister brought to the attention of the command staff his requirements for the systematic conduct of educational and ideological work, further strengthening moral-psychological support, as well as maintaining military discipline at a constant high level.

At the end of the official meeting, instructions on paying special attention to further improving the units’ combat training and military personnel’s individual professionalism, as well as the qualitative fulfillment of other upcoming tasks in 2024 were given to relevant high-ranking officers.

News.Az