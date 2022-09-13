Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry refutes information about firing at ambulance in Gafan district

+ ↺ − 16 px

The information spread in some Armenian media about the alleged shooting of an ambulance in Gafan district as a result of firing by units of the Azerbaijani Army is completely false and is another provocative disinformation of the Armenian side, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told News.Az.

"We reiterate that the countermeasures taken by the units of the Azerbaijani Army are directed only against the legitimate military targets, which are the firing points of the Armenian armed forces," the ministry noted.

News.Az