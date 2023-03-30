Azerbaijan’s Economic Council convenes its meeting

+ ↺ − 16 px

Prime Minister Ali Asadov has today chaired a meeting of Azerbaijan’s Economic Council, News.Az reports.

The agenda of the meeting included optimization of customs import tariffs for the raw and intermediate products to increase competitiveness of the local production arising from implementation of the Action Plan on the socio-economic development strategy for 2022-2026 as well as directions of strategic projects and promotion mechanisms for the sustainable development of the non-oil economy, and other topical issues.

The meeting heard the report of Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov on the agenda, as well as proposals and recommendations of the Council members.

The meeting participants adopted the decisions on the issues discussed with instructions given to the relevant bodies.

News.Az